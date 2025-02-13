Morinville News: A 15-Year Legacy of Local Journalism Morinville News was a cornerstone of local journalism in Morinville and the surrounding community for 15 years. Launched in 2010 as an online publication, it quickly grew into a trusted source for community news, covering everything from municipal affairs and local events to high school sports and feature stories. From Online to Print and Back Again Morinville News began as a fully digital news platform on June 11, 2010, providing timely updates and in-depth coverage of local happenings. As the readership grew, the publication expanded into print in the fall of 2010, offering a physical newspaper that served residents and businesses alike. For several years, until 2017, Morinville News operated as both an online and print publication before transitioning back to a digital-only format, adapting to the changing landscape of news consumption. A Commitment to the Community Throughout its 15-year run, Morinville News was dedicated to keeping the community informed, engaged, and connected. The publication was known for its thorough and objective reporting, ensuring that residents had access to accurate and relevant local news. Whether covering town council meetings, highlighting local achievements, or showcasing community events, Morinville News was always focused on the stories that mattered most to its readers. The Next Chapter In 2024, after 15 years of service, Morinville News was officially retired. The archives are no longer available, but the skills and expertise developed through years of news gathering and production live on. The same dedication to storytelling, interviewing, graphic design, strategy, photography, and videography continues to fuel Soaring Pig Studios, as it has since 2015, where we bring compelling stories to life for businesses, organizations, and individuals. The ability to craft engaging narratives, visually capture moments, and develop strategic messaging remains at the core of what we do. For those interested in the history of Morinville News and its contributions to the community, this page serves as a tribute to its role in local journalism. Thank you to all the readers, advertisers, and contributors who supported Morinville News throughout its journey.